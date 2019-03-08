New headteacher pledges to improve Plaistow school and to raise house prices in area

A newly-appointed headteacher has vowed to bring his Plaistow school up to Outstanding - and raise house prices in the area at the same time.

Omar Deria has taken over at The Cumberland School, having previously worked as deputy headteacher of Forest Gate Community School.

Since his previous school - rated Outstanding by Ofsted - became one of the highest achieving in the country for GCSE results, prices in Forest Gate have gone through the roof.

According to estate agent Foxton, the cost of an average three-bedroom house in Forest Gate has risen by more than £160,000 in the past five years, which also coincides with the school achieving top grades.

And Mr Deria, who grew up in Newham, says homeowners in Plaistow can expect the same under his stewardship with parents clamouring to get into the catchment area of a top school.

He said: "If you look at Forest Gate, since the school became among the best in the country prices have skyrocketed.

"Prices rise because parents are desperate to get into the catchment area of these schools. Forest Gate Community's catchment is only about half a mile because so many families want their children to attend.

"This will be the butterfly effect here at Cumberland. I come from a school where failure is not an option. This will be an Outstanding school.

He added: "My advice, forget about Brexit and buy in Plaistow. In five years' time when this is among the best schools in the country, you won't regret it."

Mr Deria started his career at Cumberland as a newly qualified ICT teacher before moving to Forest Gate and rising up the ranks.

Last year, Cumberland was the most improved in the borough for GCSE results while two pupils left this year for scholarships at top independent sixth forms including Eton College.

But Mr Deria says there is further room for improvement.

He said: "At Forest Gate there is a culture of high expectation and high aspiration, where students feel there is no barrier to what they can achieve, that is what we will create here.

"From my own personal experience, I know the impact of a poor standard of education, particularly in areas like Newham. We cannot allow our young people to be failed."