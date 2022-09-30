School in Plaistow gets Ofsted's top rating

A primary school in Plaistow has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

New City Primary School was given the education regulator's highest grading overall and across each of its five main inspection criteria.

The school is run by the Boleyn Trust after converting to an academy in 2018.

Its previous Ofsted inspection in 2016 saw it graded 'requires improvement'.

Headteacher Caroline Stone said: "Over the last six years our school community has worked hard to ensure that our children receive an outstanding education.

"We are all so pleased that this judgement has been validated by Ofsted."

Ofsted has now published its report after visiting the school, in Tunmarsh Lane, on July 13 and 14.

Inspectors found pupils "really enjoy" going to the school and leaders are "highly ambitious for all".

They wrote that pupils rise to the high expectations of staff relating to behaviour.

"They work hard in lessons and take pride in their learning," inspectors said. "Pupils get on well with each other and they are respectful."

Ofsted found school leaders ensure "everyone's uniqueness is celebrated".

"All pupils achieve highly and participate fully in the life of their school. For example, every pupil had a role in the Year 6 ‘High School Musical’.

"Pupils learn about different beliefs and cultures. They enjoy celebrating different religious festivals."

Inspectors also found leaders "have given a great deal of thought to

designing a rich curriculum that meets pupils’ needs and interests, from early years to Year 6".

They wrote: "Staff make sure that new learning builds on what pupils have previously been taught. This helps pupils to secure a deep and detailed understanding of all subjects."

Pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, achieve "exceptionally well", Ofsted found.

Teachers also encourage pupils to think of those less fortunate than themselves, with children choosing charities and organising fundraising events.

"Leaders cater exceptionally well for pupils’ wider development," inspectors wrote.

Tom Canning CBE, chief executive of the Boleyn Trust, said: "Caroline Stone and her team have been rightly praised by Ofsted for leading an outstanding school at the heart of the Plaistow community. Standards are exceptional."