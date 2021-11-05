New nursery opening in East Ham to help meet growing demand for places

The Bonny Downs childcare team outside the new nursery in East Ham. - Credit: BDCA

A new nursery run by a charity in East Ham will open its doors to families in January.

Bonny Downs Community Association (BDCA) is opening the nursery, which has been approved by Ofsted, in response to a growing population of children under five and high demand for nursery places in the area.

Newham has the third-highest proportion of under-fives in the country, with numbers projected to increase 19pc by 2030, according to a council report.

Across the borough, there is one full-time childcare place for every six resident children aged under five, on average.

East Ham South, where the new nursery is located, has the most significant shortfall of all wards with just one full-time place for every 27 children living there.

BDCA managing director Sarah Laing said: “Childcare for under-fives is in short supply in Newham and we know, from talking to local parents, that it can be difficult to find the nursery places you need.

“That's why we've decided to open Bonny Downs Nursery, offering competitive fees and flexible hours to fit around a busy family life."

Construction work on a new building is finished and the nursery is set to open on January 10 for children aged two to four, with those younger than two able to join from September 2022.

It will be open five days a week from 8am to 6pm, with a flexible schedule allowing families to choose the hours they need.

Bonny Downs’ childcare is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and the charity has been running regular parent and toddler groups since 2008 as well as an after school club for the last nine years.

BDCA service director for children, youth and families provision Stacey Cordery said: “You can be sure that your child will be in great hands with our experienced and passionate childcare team, made up of local parents who understand the juggles of caring for children while working and managing family life.”

Bonny Downs Nursery is hosting an informal open day on Friday, November 12.

Families can drop in to visit the new building, meet the nursery team and find out more about fees, funding and the curriculum.

People can also now register for a nursery place for their child.

Visit bonnydowns.org/nursery to find out more and apply.