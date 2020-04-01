Custom House pupils build teamwork and communication skills with Royal Navy

Royal Docks Academy pupils during one of the Royal Navy teamwork exercises. Picture: Kelly Clark Archant

Teenagers at a Custom House school had a glimpse at life in the Royal Navy before the coronavirus lockdown.

Year 9 and 10 pupils at Royal Docks Academy tested themselves in challenges set by members of the Royal Navy and learnt about the best food for energy and nutrition.

They worked together to build a tower in under four minutes and to move from one side of the room to the other using just a couple of tyres to stand on, as well as tasting food from ration packs.

It was part of a national engagement programme raising awareness of the Royal Navy and building communication and teamwork skills in young people.

Simeon Low from the Royal Navy engagement team said: “We talk to them about humanitarian aid and give them an appreciation of what the Navy is and what it does.”