Nearly all children offered a top three school in Newham on National Primary Offer Day

Almost all Newham children received a place at one of their preferred primary or infants' schools this year. Pictured, Cllr Julianne Marriott and Cllr Jane Lofthouse play with a child during a visit to Kool Kidze. Picture: Vickie Flores Vickie Flores

Almost all children due to start primary or infants in September have been offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Of the 4,289 applications for places, 4,230 children in Newham gained a place at one of their top three schools, according to figures released on Thursday, April 16, National Primary Offer Day.

The numbers from the Pan London Admissions Board, which coordinates admissions across the capital, show 98.65 per cent gained a top three place in Newham compared to a London-wide average of 95.16pc.

Cllr Julianne Marriott, cabinet member for education said: “Newham has a fantastic family of schools and it’s great that we have been able to offer a place for 4,230 Newham children at one of their three preferred schools locally.

“I’m delighted at the huge number of tech savvy parents who applied online, which has made it a smoother process for everyone this year.

“I would also like to thank the staff in all our primary schools for their great work in making sure our young people get the best start to their education life.”

Primary schools in London received 97,353 applications this year, representing a 0.78pc increase on 2019.

A total of 4,238 applicants from Newham were made online and as a thank you from the council for making the process easier all of them were entered into a draw with the prizes being an offer of a free school uniform. Five winners will be selected at random.

Only 47 Newham children, equivalent to 1.10pc, could not be offered a place at any of their preferred school and they have been allocated places at the one closest to their home with places remaining.

A further 118 children who live outside the borough were offered a place in Newham primary schools. Of this number, 44 had a sibling at the school who is still expected to be on roll in September.

The figures for Newham children whose families applied by the national closing date of January 15 break down as follows: first preference: 93.94pc (4,029 pupils); second 3.78pc (162 pupils); third 0.93pc (40 pupils); fourth 0.16pc (seven pupils); fifth 0.05pc (two pupils) and sixth 0.05pc (two pupils).