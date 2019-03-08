Brampton Manor student wins Newham final of speaking contest

Nasteho Mahamed performing her winning speach at the Newham regional final of the Speak Out Challenge. Picture: Speakers Trust. Tony Preece

A student from East Ham's Brampton Manor Academy has won the Newham regional final of the speaking competition, Jack Petchey's Speak Out Challenge.

More than 650 students at Newham's state schools have been given one-day public speaking and communications training since September.

Coming from all over the borough, students met at Plashet Schools to compete.

Nasteho Mahamed from Brampton Manor eventually won the top prize of a £100 gift certificate and the chance to go through to the grand final in Covent Garden in July.

She gave a speech called 'We don't always want to play the victim' about stereotypes in the film industry.

"It was such an amazing experience," said Nasteho.

"The audience loved my sense of humour which felt thrilling. My friends and I are jumping with joy following my win."

Zainab Rashid from Plashet School won second place with their speech 'Where is the honour?'. Third went to Tonisha Amoah from Forest Gate Community School with a speech entitled 'Teenage tears and tragedy'.

John Gray, the deputy mayor of Newham, presented the awards and said, "I am going back the council chamber with warnings to my fellow politicians that we need to up our game.

"The young people of Newham have been incredibly impressive tonight."