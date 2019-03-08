Search

Brampton Manor student wins Newham final of speaking contest

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 May 2019

Nasteho Mahamed performing her winning speach at the Newham regional final of the Speak Out Challenge. Picture: Speakers Trust.

Tony Preece

A student from East Ham's Brampton Manor Academy has won the Newham regional final of the speaking competition, Jack Petchey's Speak Out Challenge.

More than 650 students at Newham's state schools have been given one-day public speaking and communications training since September.

Coming from all over the borough, students met at Plashet Schools to compete.

Nasteho Mahamed from Brampton Manor eventually won the top prize of a £100 gift certificate and the chance to go through to the grand final in Covent Garden in July.

She gave a speech called 'We don't always want to play the victim' about stereotypes in the film industry.

"It was such an amazing experience," said Nasteho.

"The audience loved my sense of humour which felt thrilling. My friends and I are jumping with joy following my win."

Zainab Rashid from Plashet School won second place with their speech 'Where is the honour?'. Third went to Tonisha Amoah from Forest Gate Community School with a speech entitled 'Teenage tears and tragedy'.

John Gray, the deputy mayor of Newham, presented the awards and said, "I am going back the council chamber with warnings to my fellow politicians that we need to up our game.

"The young people of Newham have been incredibly impressive tonight."

Custom House deaths: Police name Henriett Szucs as second woman found in flat

Henriett Szucs. Picture: Met Police

CCTV catches person pooing in East Ham street

This is the moment a person has a poo in a street in East Ham. Picture: SUBMITTED

Tributes to ‘gifted and beautiful’ Ilford rough sleeper Henriett Szucs found dead in Custom House freezer

Henriett Szucs at the Welcome Centre in Ilford, which runs the Welcome Project to help homeless people in the area, in March 2015. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Decomposed body found in ‘hoarder’s’ home in East Ham

The body was found at an address in Rochford Close. Pic: Google

Custom House deaths: Crowdfunding page launched to pay for the funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

