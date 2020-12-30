East London's best maths teachers recognised at awards night

Outstanding east London teachers were recognised at a recent awards ceremony celebrating excellence in maths education.

London North East Maths Hub recently held its third Teacher of the Year Awards, with Tim Harrington from Lansbury Lawrence Primary School in Poplar receiving the top prize for outstanding contribution.

In its sixth year, the Maths Hub is a Department for Education funded programme based at Elmhurst Primary in Forest Gate that works with partner schools in seven boroughs, including Tower Hamlets and Barking and Dagenham.

East Ham's own Bobby Seagull - a mathematician, teacher and writer of University Challenge fame - hosted the awards ceremony at the Sydney Russell School in Dagenham.

London North East Maths Hub coordinator Meryl Jordan said: "It was a wonderful event where you could really see what the hub's work is all about: great maths teaching and learning opportunities.

"Winning teachers and heads of departments from primary and secondary schools, colleges and sixth form centres came along with their pupils to celebrate the excellent mathematics being taught in the London north east."

Awards for teachers and maths co-ordinators at primary, secondary and post 16 levels, maths department, and special contribution were also presented.