Manor Park school teams wins government award in science and technology challenge national finals

Dersingham Primary School team Dersi_Coders. Picture: Academy Achievers Archant

A team of young engineers from a Manor Park school received a government award for their performance in a national science and technology competition.

Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional event to reach the First Lego League 'City Shapers' England and Wales Final 2020. Picture: Academy Achievers Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional event to reach the First Lego League 'City Shapers' England and Wales Final 2020. Picture: Academy Achievers

Dersi_Coders from Dersingham Primary School achieved the HM Government Award for Insight into Learning at the First Lego League national finals in Bristol.

The competition for nine to 16-year-olds tasks teams to build a robot, to tackle a series of missions and create an innovative solution to a real-world problem.

This year's challenge was about observing how cities and buildings grow, thrive, and change.

Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional final to progress to the national event, which involved around 500 young people demonstrating their skills in robotics, computer programming, teamwork, research, problem solving and communication.

Team member Lainley, 10, said: "We worked so hard to get there and the experience is unforgettable."

Team coach Charlotte added: "Not only did they further their knowledge of coding and technology, but their confidence, perseverance and friendships have all developed immensely."