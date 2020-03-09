Search

Advanced search

Manor Park school teams wins government award in science and technology challenge national finals

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 March 2020

Dersingham Primary School team Dersi_Coders. Picture: Academy Achievers

Dersingham Primary School team Dersi_Coders. Picture: Academy Achievers

Archant

A team of young engineers from a Manor Park school received a government award for their performance in a national science and technology competition.

Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional event to reach the First Lego League Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional event to reach the First Lego League 'City Shapers' England and Wales Final 2020. Picture: Academy Achievers

Dersi_Coders from Dersingham Primary School achieved the HM Government Award for Insight into Learning at the First Lego League national finals in Bristol.

The competition for nine to 16-year-olds tasks teams to build a robot, to tackle a series of missions and create an innovative solution to a real-world problem.

You may also want to watch:

This year's challenge was about observing how cities and buildings grow, thrive, and change.

Dersi_Coders won the Newham regional final to progress to the national event, which involved around 500 young people demonstrating their skills in robotics, computer programming, teamwork, research, problem solving and communication.

Team member Lainley, 10, said: "We worked so hard to get there and the experience is unforgettable."

Team coach Charlotte added: "Not only did they further their knowledge of coding and technology, but their confidence, perseverance and friendships have all developed immensely."

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plans for new Olympic Park neighbourhood to go on display

Artist's impression of the Sweetwater development. Picture: LLDC

Most Read

Boy, 13, stabbed in Canning Town

The teenager was stabbed in Munday Road, Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Canning Town boy, 17, charged with murder of teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Six people arrested on suspicion of murdering Manor Park teenager Shanur Ahmed

Shanur Ahmed. Picture: MPS

Plans for new Olympic Park neighbourhood to go on display

Artist's impression of the Sweetwater development. Picture: LLDC

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Manor Park school teams wins government award in science and technology challenge national finals

Dersingham Primary School team Dersi_Coders. Picture: Academy Achievers

Non League: Clapton CFC 1 London Samurai 1 (8-9 on penalties)

Samurai keeper claims a high ball as Clapton CFC attack (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

O’s boss Embleton pleased with his side’s control in Cambridge victory

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019
Drive 24