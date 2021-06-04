London City Airport launches mentoring scheme to boost aspirations

Published: 9:00 AM June 4, 2021

London City Airport workers will mentor youngsters as part of a scheme aimed at raising aspirations. - Credit: London City Airport

A mentoring scheme aimed at raising youngsters' aspirations has been launched.

It will see London City Airport workers offer support and guidance to pupils with the aim of helping them prepare for life after school.

The Royal Docks-based flights hub teamed up with careers charity 15BillionEBP for the project.

Nazmin Begum, community engagement executive at London City, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our communities and young people have been hit hard.

"The airport has a strong track record of recruiting locally and we hope this scheme will raise the aspirations of young east Londoners and create pathways to further education and employment."

You may also want to watch:

Rezaul Hussain, head of business development and partnerships at 15BillionEBP, said: "We’re delighted to be partnering up with London City Airport."

Johanna Thompson, principal at Oasis Academy Silvertown, said: "We are ambitious and aspirational for all students and are thankful to 15BillionEBP and London City Airport for this excellent opportunity."

The programme runs from this month until July 2022.