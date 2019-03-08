Search

Advanced search

London City Airport seeks east London artist to create new work

PUBLISHED: 16:00 16 September 2019

London City Airport is commissioning an artwork to welcome visitors arriving at the transport hub. Picture: Michael Tomas

London City Airport is commissioning an artwork to welcome visitors arriving at the transport hub. Picture: Michael Tomas

Archant

London City Airport is commissioning a new artwork to welcome visitors.

Destination London will be curated by The Line, east London’s public art walk running between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2. Picture: Andrew Baker/LCY PR HandoutDestination London will be curated by The Line, east London’s public art walk running between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2. Picture: Andrew Baker/LCY PR Handout

The Royal Docks based transport hub wants the piece to capture the spirit of London as an international centre of art and culture and celebrate the airport as a gateway into the capital.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, said: "With London's doors firmly open for international visitors, we want to welcome passengers to our airport, and our city, with an amazing first impression that they

won't forget."

You may also want to watch:

The commission, called Destination London, will be curated by The Line, east London's public art walk running between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2.

In 2020, The Line will celebrate its fifth anniversary with several new works of which Destination London is the first to be announced.

A panel including The Line's co-founder and director, Megan Piper, will select the artist from east London.

The commission, scheduled to open in spring 2020, is supported by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Royal Docks Team. It supports the #LondonIsOpen campaign.

For more information contact community@londoncityairport.com

Most Read

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Appeal to trace man after boy, 15, sexually assaulted on Central Line train between Stratford and Leyton

A 15-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a man twice on the Central Line between Stratford and Leyton. Picture: BTP

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

First students move into university’s new Stratford halls of residence inspired by two ‘exceptional’ women

Eleanor Rosa House in Stratford. Picture: Robert Greshoff Photography

Family pay tribute to Forest Gate ‘legend’ killed in Kentish Town drive-by shooting

Wilson Alexandre Garcia Varela was killed in a drive-by shooting in Kentish Town. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Thugs who drugged gay men and tortured naked victim in Forest Gate

Brandon Dunbar... drugged and tortured gay victims and robbed them, jailed 18 years for 23 offences. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton women bag draw at Regents Park Rangers

Clapton CFC women celebrate a goal against Regents Park Rangers (Pic: Max Reeves)

O’s coach Embleton says it’s a step in the right direction

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

East London show plenty of attacking Will as Mavericks are put to sword on first day

Will Brown scored four tries as East London beat Mavericks (pic ELRFC)

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists