London City Airport seeks east London artist to create new work

London City Airport is commissioning an artwork to welcome visitors arriving at the transport hub. Picture: Michael Tomas Archant

London City Airport is commissioning a new artwork to welcome visitors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Destination London will be curated by The Line, east London’s public art walk running between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2. Picture: Andrew Baker/LCY PR Handout Destination London will be curated by The Line, east London’s public art walk running between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2. Picture: Andrew Baker/LCY PR Handout

The Royal Docks based transport hub wants the piece to capture the spirit of London as an international centre of art and culture and celebrate the airport as a gateway into the capital.

Robert Sinclair, CEO of London City Airport, said: "With London's doors firmly open for international visitors, we want to welcome passengers to our airport, and our city, with an amazing first impression that they

won't forget."

You may also want to watch:

The commission, called Destination London, will be curated by The Line, east London's public art walk running between Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and The O2.

In 2020, The Line will celebrate its fifth anniversary with several new works of which Destination London is the first to be announced.

A panel including The Line's co-founder and director, Megan Piper, will select the artist from east London.

The commission, scheduled to open in spring 2020, is supported by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and Royal Docks Team. It supports the #LondonIsOpen campaign.

For more information contact community@londoncityairport.com