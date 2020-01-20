Oxbridge offers for 37 pupils at Stratford sixth form

The London Academy of Excellence pupils who have received offers to study at Oxford or Cambridge. Picture: LAE LAE

A Stratford sixth form is celebrating after 37 pupils received offers from Oxford or Cambridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since opening in 2012, London Academy of Excellence (LAE) has seen 129 pupils receive an offer from one of the prestigious universities - with 25 of the 26 to do so last year progressing to their chosen Oxbridge institution.

You may also want to watch:

This year's cohort, who will be sitting their A-level exams in the summer, have received offers in a range of subjects including medicine, law, classics and economics.

LAE's headteacher, Scott Baker, said: "I am thrilled for our students who have worked so hard, and I'm pleased to see LAE at the forefront of efforts to improve widening participation and access to elite universities."

Assistant headteacher, Anushka Chakravarty, is in charge of application preparation at the High Street sixth form and said: "I am delighted that the hard work of so many students has been rewarded, and that they have received the offers that they hoped for."