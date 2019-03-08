A-level results: Oxbridge calling for 22 London Academy of Excellence pupils

London Academy of Excellence pupils Andrew Wynn, Samiul Basar, Ishmail Al-Rashid and Sophie Ashworth (back row) and Grace Fernando-Day, Towhid Ahmed and Billie Williams (front row) celebrate their A-level results. Picture: Melissa Page Melissa Page

There are celebrations all round at the London Academy of Excellence as 22 pupils secured places at Oxford or Cambridge.

The Stratford sixth form, which only opened in 2012, saw a record-breaking year of results including 65 per cent of all grades at A* or A - and 93pc at A*-B.

Many of the pupils will be going on to study at some of the country's top universities, with 25 beginning medicine, dentistry or veterinary medicine courses.

Headmaster Scott Baker said: "I am absolutely delighted for the students and pleased that their hard work, effort and determination have been rewarded.

"I would like to congratulate and commend each and every student on this terrific achievement and also thank our exceptional staff for all of the support and encouragement that they have provided over the past two years."