Search

Advanced search

Talented youngsters audition for Stratford performing arts school co-owned by Robbie Williams

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 November 2019

Performing arts students at the auditions for LMA London. Picture: LMA

Performing arts students at the auditions for LMA London. Picture: LMA

LMA

Aspiring singers, dancers and actors have auditioned to be part of the first cohort of a new performing arts school co-owned by Robbie Williams.

LMA London, which is set to open at Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in September next year, welcomed more than 100 talented youngsters who sought to secure a place.

The hopefuls showcased their skills in front of a panel of experts and met the team of tutors.

You may also want to watch:

Richard Wallace, who co-founded LMA with his brother, Simon, said: "The standard of talent at the Here East auditions was phenomenal and we were incredibly impressed by the candidates' sheer drive and passion".

"It was clear that a lot of them had done their research into what we stand for and had put a lot of time into preparing for their audition.

"We have some very tough decisions on our hands!"

LMA, which also has two sites in Liverpool, offers qualifications in a variety of creative courses.

Most Read

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Celebrity chef John Torode serving up a Christmas feast to NHS workers at Newham University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Most Read

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

MasterChef host John Torode serves Christmas dinner for Newham University Hospital staff

Celebrity chef John Torode serving up a Christmas feast to NHS workers at Newham University Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council seeks views on developing Royal Docks

Neighbours are being asked for their views on designs for the Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Talented youngsters audition for Stratford performing arts school co-owned by Robbie Williams

Performing arts students at the auditions for LMA London. Picture: LMA

Work begins on 3,800-home West Ham development

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz breaks ground with Berkeley Group's Tony Pidgley, Peabody's Dick Mortimer and GLA's David Lunts. Picture: Simon Winson

Vanessa Wallace takes home shot put bronze at World Para Athletics Championships

Vanessa Wallace of Great Britain competes during the Women's shot put F34 final. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

O’s head coach Embleton felt they let Forest Green Rovers get into their heads

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores Orient's second goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Ilford win, while Clapton and Hamlets suffer defeats

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists