Talented youngsters audition for Stratford performing arts school co-owned by Robbie Williams

Aspiring singers, dancers and actors have auditioned to be part of the first cohort of a new performing arts school co-owned by Robbie Williams.

LMA London, which is set to open at Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in September next year, welcomed more than 100 talented youngsters who sought to secure a place.

The hopefuls showcased their skills in front of a panel of experts and met the team of tutors.

Richard Wallace, who co-founded LMA with his brother, Simon, said: "The standard of talent at the Here East auditions was phenomenal and we were incredibly impressed by the candidates' sheer drive and passion".

"It was clear that a lot of them had done their research into what we stand for and had put a lot of time into preparing for their audition.

"We have some very tough decisions on our hands!"

LMA, which also has two sites in Liverpool, offers qualifications in a variety of creative courses.