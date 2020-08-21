GCSE results: Little Ilford School achieves record grades under new system

Masooma Hyder Baig earned 7 grade 9s. Picture: Cait Chamberlain Archant

Little Ilford School has achieved its best set of results since the new GCSE system was introduced.

Little Ilford high achiever Ayesha Ahmed achieved 10 grade 9s and a distinction. Picture: Cait Chamberlain Little Ilford high achiever Ayesha Ahmed achieved 10 grade 9s and a distinction. Picture: Cait Chamberlain

“Delighted” headteacher Ian Wilson said that in an uncertain and challenging year, the Year 11 cohort at the Manor Park school had shown that hard work leads to success.

“These results are testament to the commitment of our students and staff,” he said.

“This has been an exceptional year group in an exceptional year for education.

“They have demonstrated great determination, passion and resilience, and I am immensely proud of them.”

Umar Siddique received nine 9s and two 8s in his GCSEs. Picture: Cait Chamberlain Umar Siddique received nine 9s and two 8s in his GCSEs. Picture: Cait Chamberlain

Among the top of achievers was Ayesha Ahmed, who earned 10 grade 9s and a distinction.

Ayesha, who hopes to study maths, chemistry and biology at Brampton Manor Sixth Form, says the secret of her success has been to start working as early as possible.

Umar Siddique, who hopes to become an electrical engineer, achieved nine 9s and two 8s.

He intends to study chemistry, physics, maths and further maths at NCS.

Umar’s advice to upcoming year 11 students is to “work smarter, not harder”.

Masooma Hyder Baig achieved seven 9s and wants to go on to study for the International Baccalaureate examinations at Westminster Academy, with a view to reading medicine at university.