Little Ilford School expansion plans could see it grow to 12 form entry

Little Ilford School could cater for 300 extra pupils if plans to add two classes to each year group are given the go-ahead.

The school would go from accepting 300 Year 7 pupils each year across 10 forms to 360 pupils across 12 forms if Newham Council’s proposal to create additional places is approved.

This would take the school’s overall capacity up from 1,500 to 1,800 pupils.

The council has launched a public consultation on the plans, which have already been backed by the Rectory Road, Manor Park school’s governors. It would be the second expansion in the last few years, with a total rebuild taking place to increase overall capacity by 150 pupils from September 2017.

A statement on the council’s website said: “The council is proposing to expand Little Ilford School because current forecasts indicate a rise in Year 7 admission numbers and the council has a statutory duty to provide sufficient school places for residents.

“The council has undertaken a feasibility study to demonstrate that the site has capacity for additional students. Detailed plans are being drawn up for a new classroom block on the corner of Browning Road and Rectory Road and a new entrance pavilion to the school on Rectory Road.”

Little Ilford is described as being oversubscribed, with many children living in the surrounding area said to be unable to obtain a place at their nearest school.

Little Ilford is not the only school facing an expansion, with a consultation also taking place to increase Lister Community School’s capacity from nine to 11 forms per year - as the Recorder revealed details on last year.

A new teaching block is being proposed as part of the expansion plans as well as the remodelling of some of the St Mary’s Road school’s existing buildings.

This would allow for additional specialist rooms, such as a dance studio and science laboratories, as well as general teaching classrooms.

Funding would come from Newham’s basic need capital fund - government money specifically intended to provide school places.

For more information on the plans for both schools and to have your say, visit newham.gov.uk/council/current-consultations by June 12.

