GCSE results: Success for Little Ilford pupil who arrived in the UK a year ago

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 August 2019

Little Ilford pupil Vladislav Manolov. Picture: Cait Chamberlain

Little Ilford pupil Vladislav Manolov. Picture: Cait Chamberlain

Cait Chamberlain

A teenager who only arrived in the UK at the start of the school year has gone on to achieve four 7s - equivalent to an A - in his GCSEs.

Little Ilford pupil Sarosh Ali. Picture: Cait ChamberlainLittle Ilford pupil Sarosh Ali. Picture: Cait Chamberlain

Little Ilford pupil Vladislav Monolov moved from Moldova in September but has gone on to achieve a good pass - 5 or above - in all his exams.

He now plans to study maths, physics and economics at A-level, ahead of pursuing a career in finance.

The Rectory Road, Manor Park school saw a 100 per cent pass rate in biology and physics, as well as a 76pc pass rate in English literature.

In maths, 64pc of pupils got a grade 4 or above, while 86pc did so in media studies.

There were significant improvements in the pass rates in drama, PE and music - the latter two both rising by more than 20pc.

Top achievers include Domantas Saltenis, who got six 9s and five 8s and will be going on to study maths, further maths, computer science and physics with a view to taking a computer science degree at university.

Mustafa Chaudhury earned seven 9s, three 8s and a 7, while Sarosh Ali got three 9s, five 8s and four 7s.

Little Ilford pupil Mustafa Chaudhury. Picture: Cait ChamberlainLittle Ilford pupil Mustafa Chaudhury. Picture: Cait Chamberlain

Headteacher Ian Wilson said: "These results are a testament to the hard work of our students and our staff. I am immensely proud of them."

