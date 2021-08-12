GCSE results: Hundreds of top grades at Lister Community School

Published: 5:29 PM August 12, 2021

Lister Community School pupils achieved some outstanding grades in their GCSEs, with three earning the top mark in 10 subjects.

In total, 193 9 grades, 214 8s and and 308 7s were awarded across the cohort at the school in St Mary's Road, Plaistow.

A fantastic achievement, and testament to the hard work of our students and staff! https://t.co/scavQYUIXo — Lister School (@ListerSchool) August 12, 2021

Taslima Begum and Mihal Rahman both achieved a 9 in 10 GCSEs plus an eight, while Jahin Ibnath earned 10 9s and a 7.

Seven pupils achieved eight or more 9 grades, 14 earned at least five and 31 were awarded three or more.

Lister headteacher Anthony Wilson said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future."

Following the cancellation of exams this year, grades were determined through a teacher assessment process, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.