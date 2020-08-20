GCSE results: Lister Community School headteacher says pupils have ‘great future’
PUBLISHED: 17:21 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 20 August 2020
The headteacher of Lister Community School has said GCSE pupils have a “great future ahead of them” after receiving their grades.
Three pupils achieved seven 9s each among their results, with others also picking up a handful of top marks.
Some were able to attend the St Mary’s Road, Plaistow school to pick up their results while others chose to receive them online.
Headteacher Anthony Wilson said “These young people have missed out on many of the experiences of their last year in school, but we are so relieved that they have the results they deserve.
“They are a fantastic and positive group, and have a great future ahead of them, and we hope they can all celebrate today.”
