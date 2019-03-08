GCSE results: Lister Community School celebrating improved grades

Lister Community School pupil Shumit Sadhukha. Picture: Lister Community School Lister Community School

Lister Community School is celebrating after its GCSE pupils outperformed their predecessors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school secured a provisional attainment 8 score - marking how well pupils did in eight subjects - of 48.88, up from 46.07 last year.

A contributing factor was the number of students achieving a strong pass - 5 or above - in English and maths.

In English, 70pc got a strong pass, with 85pc reaching the standard pass threshold - 4 or above.

You may also want to watch:

In maths, 45.6pc got a strong pass with 64.7pc getting a standard pass.

Top achievers include Tehreem Fatima, who got seven 9s and four 8s, and Shumit Sadhukha, who scooped seven 9s and two 8s.

Meanwhile Nadia Khan, Harun Shekoni and Sonali Chaggar picked up four 9s apiece.

Headteacher Anthony Wilson said: "we are delighted with the results of our students.

"Our continuing success shows that students can thrive in a genuinely inclusive school which values academic success and also provides a broad curriculum and has a strong sense of community."