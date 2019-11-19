Search

Expansion plans could see Plaistow school welcome 300 extra pupils

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 19 November 2019

Lister Community School in Plaistow could expand to an additional two forms per year. Picture: Ken Mears

A Plaistow secondary school could teach an additional 300 pupils if a proposed expansion goes ahead.

Under Newham Council plans, Lister Community School could go from taking in nine forms each year - or 270 pupils - to 11. This would mean that 330 Year 7 pupils would join each September.

If approved, the first expanded cohort would start in September 2021, with the overall size of the school gradually rising from 1,350 pupils to 1,650.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Anthony Wilson wrote: "The expansion is needed in order to provide enough spaces for the increasing numbers of young people coming through to secondary education in Newham.

"Lister has been chosen for a number of reasons, including the fact that we are now one of the most in-demand schools in the borough."

In order to cater for the extra youngsters, a new teaching block is being proposed as well as the remodelling of some of the St Mary's Road school's existing buildings.

This would allow for additional specialist rooms, such as a dance studio and science laboratories, as well as general teaching classrooms.

There would also be an extension to the dining hall and library, and new toilets and changing rooms for both staff and pupils.

The proposals also include an improved reception area and more space for staff in the shape of new offices and a staff room. Mr Wilson added: "Another priority for us is to improve the local community's access to the school facilities, encouraging greater use after school hours, at weekends and in the holidays.

"We are therefore including plans for a community entrance in the design, which will come through a new staff and public cafe facing onto St Mary's Road, and to have a group of rooms accessible from the community entrance which can be available for hire or for community events."

Funding for the expansion would come from Newham's basic need capital fund - government money specifically intended to provide school places.

Two consultation events open to both parents and people living nearby are set to take place at the school on Wednesday, November 20 at 9am and 4.30pm.

