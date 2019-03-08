3 ways music lessons can benefit your child's development

Newham Music Trust is home to musical groups of all kinds suitable for a range of different playing abilities, and musicians of all ages.

"Newham Music is the award-winning Music Education Hub for Newham, striving to ensure that all children and young people have the opportunity to make music," says Jill Meredith, Development and Communications Officer at Newham Music Academy. "Don't underestimate the importance of what a musical education can do for your child. Music creates a positive, vibrant culture for young people in schools and communities and is a great way of celebrating their abilities and achievements, as well as supporting and enhancing their learning" added Jill as she explains how taking part in musical activities can help children develop socially and exposes them to a host of opportunities they wouldn't find elsewhere.

Music creates a positive, vibrant culture for young people in schools and communities.

Help them meet new people and make friends

"Parents find our Saturday music centre is a great social weekend activity for their children," Jill explained. "The lessons are a chance for students to meet like-minded people from different backgrounds. Children have the chance to make new friends, build a sense of community, interact with other children, beyond the playground, and can work with them to develop their musical ability," she added.

"Learning music can benefit a child's well-being, social skills and help increase their attention spans. Playing with other musicians is one of the best experiences and encourages children to work together to create something they can be proud of," said Jill.

In the past year Newham Music ensembles have performed at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, City Hall, Tower of London, and Southbank Centre.

A hobby to get involved in at any age

Newham Music Trust is home to musical groups of all kinds suitable for a range of different playing abilities.

If you're looking to involve a young child in a new activity to help them learn and socialise, signing up to the first steps programme is a good way to encourage an interest in playing an instrument. The class is ideal for those aged between 4 and 7.

For older children and young adults (11-18) that have been playing an instrument for a while, joining one of Newham Music's bands, orchestras and choirs give them the chance to perform at a professional level to perform at local and national events.

Depending on their interests, children can join an instrumental or singing ensemble. If they are interested in refining their song writing ability or collaborating with others to produce original music they can join Newham Music's Rock School.

Unrivalled performance opportunities

As part of an ensemble, your child will be given the chance to perform at a variety of different venues across the country.

In November the Newham Music Trust will take 800 young musicians to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

"The academy is a musical hub that can give children opportunities unlikely to be on offer elsewhere. They will have the chance to travel, see and experience new things that will help boost their confidence and motivate them to push themselves," Jill said.

In the past year Newham Music ensembles have performed at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, City Hall, Tower of London, and Southbank Centre. Later this year the children will take part in the London Jazz Festival.

Newham Music Trust

The charity is supported by funding from the Department for Education which comes via Arts Council England. Along with partner organisations, they offer a range of musical services, projects and opportunities throughout Newham schools and within the community.

"We work with over 15,000 children and young people each year and have provided transformational and life-enhancing music opportunities to many thousands of young people from all corners of the borough," Jill said.

The Newham Music Academy is held every Saturday morning during term time at St Luke's Primary in Canning Town. For £30 per term, children can sign up to as many groups as they like.

To register for a place visit www.newham-music.org. For more information call 020 3598 6260 or email info@newham-music.org.uk.