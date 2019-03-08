GCSE results: Best ever results at Kingsford Community School

Kingsford Community School is celebrating after pupils achieved the school's best ever GCSE results.

Year 11s at the Kingsford Way, Beckton, have succeeded in the new, tougher exams to improve on the efforts of their predecessors.

Among the school's top achievers was 16-year-old Daniel Mascrene, who got seven grade 9s and two grade 8s.