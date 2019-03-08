Search

Young people's achievements recognised at Jack Petchey awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 September 2019

Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Sarah Bonnell School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Sarah Bonnell School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Jack Petchey Foundation

Youngsters from across Newham have been recognised for their endeavours and successes at the Jack Petchey Foundation's achievement awards ceremony.

Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Langdon Academy. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationJack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Langdon Academy. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

The event on Tuesday, September 24 was the second of two to be held at Kingsford Community School and saw pupils from 11 schools and colleges collect their medallions.

Each winner had previously been given a certificate and a £250 grant to be spent on something of their choice that benefits the school in some way.

Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Rokeby School. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationJack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Rokeby School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

The medallions were presented by Cllr Julianne Marriott, cabinet member for education, and the Recorder's editor Lindsay Jones.

Cllr Marriott said: "What an amazing night at the Jack Petchey Foundation awards celebrating the achievements of Newham's finest young people.

Jack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Forest Gate Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationJack Petchey Foundation achievement award winners from Forest Gate Community School. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

"Each of then have overcome adversity, dedicated their time to helping other people and achieved in a way examinations just cannot measure. Congratulations to them all. "

Guests were also treated to performances by pupils from Education Links, Kingsford, Forest Gate and Sarah Bonnell schools.

