Plaistow school celebrates diversity with week of cultural events

PUBLISHED: 09:29 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 14 May 2019

Curwen Primary School in Plaistow celebrated their cultural diversity with an array of events for International Week recently. Picture: Curwen Primary School.

Archant

Pupils at a Plaistow primary school have celebrated their cultural diversity with an array of events.

Curwen Primary School in Plaistow celebrated their cultural diversity with an array of events for International Week recently. Picture: Curwen Primary School.

Curwen Primary School held a citizenship assembly, cooking competition, fashion show, cranival and other activities for the annual international week.

The school's executive head teacher Paul Harris, who is also CEO of The Tapscott Learning Trust, said, "This is one of our best moments in the school calendar.

"This is what makes Curwen so special."

Curwen Primary School in Plaistow celebrated their cultural diversity with an array of events for International Week recently. Picture: Curwen Primary School.Curwen Primary School in Plaistow celebrated their cultural diversity with an array of events for International Week recently. Picture: Curwen Primary School.

International week began with a whole school assembly, with each year group nominating a 'compassion champion' who received a badge in recognition.

In the cooking competition, participants adapted traditional dishes to add flavours and presentation from another culture - such as Bangladeshi lasagne or Somalian tiramisu.

A 'mini-world' day saw pupils from each class teach the others about a chosen country they had studied, learning about language, mapping skills, historical facts and more.

Children wore their country's traditional outfits for the fashion show, while the carnival featured costume, dance and music performed in front of parents and judges.

