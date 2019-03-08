Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

PUBLISHED: 14:03 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 25 March 2019

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Newham Council’s children’s services have seen a “significant deterioration” over the past five years.

A report by education watchdog Ofsted, released today (Monday), found that there was a “distinct lack of ambition for children” and that “leaders are failing in their duties to children in care and care leavers”.

The council was branded inadequate overall - the lowest possible rating - as well as in two of the three assessment areas. The third area was judged as requiring improvement.

Inspectors who assessed the council’s services last month found that the experiences and progress of children in care and care leavers were not good, with young people leaving care receiving a poor service.

The report states: “The leaving care service does not become involved with children in care early enough, resulting in poor preparation and planning. The service is not child centred in the way it is set up.”

Inspectors also found that “decisions for children to come into care are not always based on up-to-date assessments or made in response to escalating risk”, although assessments and plans were generally found to be up to date.

The impact on leaders on social work practice with children and families, the second area to be rated inadequate, found that a “failure of leadership has resulted in serious failures in practice”.

The report said that “leaders have neglected their duties” and that there was little evidence that feedback from children and families was listened to.

It also said that “all areas for improvement from the previous inspection in 2014 still require attention” - highlighting accuracy of recording and quality of management oversight.

In the area deemed to require improvement - the experiences and progress of children who need help and protection - inspectors did praise appropriate safeguarding and timely action by social workers.

However, they found that services for older children are under-developed and that thresholds for the use of services were inconsistently applied.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “It’s clear that services for children and young people in Newham have not been good enough, and I apologise unreservedly to our young people and their families for the unacceptable failings.

“We have made improvements during my first 10 months as mayor, and my budget last month saw the council agree to the greatest investment in services for Newham’s children and young people in a generation.

“We will also be implementing an immediate action plan to address other issues highlighted by Ofsted, and we are determined to work in partnership with children and young people to ensure that their needs and priorities are at the heart of our improvements.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Most Read

Jailed: Teenage ‘violent’ moped mugger who stole £1,000 from his own care home

L-R: Joshua Scales and James Hicks, both of no fixed address, demanded cash from the deputy manager of a Newham care home where Scales was meant to be staying in May. Picture: MPS

Teen who couldn’t speak English four years ago wins a place at former stage school of Adele and Amy Winehouse

Przemyslaw Glowacki has won a place at the BRIT School. Pic: Tom Barnes.

Guilty: Silvertown dealer who supplied ‘chemsex’ drugs as part of Brazilian gang

Top L-R: Isabella Braga Da Silva, Carlos Edurardio Libardi Da Silva. Bottom L-R: Suellen Miguez, Bernardo Henrique Salles. Picture: MPS

Revealed: How much Newham Council wrote off in housing benefit overpayments

Newham Council wrote off £108,000 of housing benefit overpayments. Pic: PA

RMS: Scandal in repairs division deepens as shock figures reveal “abuse” of bonus scheme

Thousands of repair jobs were carried out at council homes in the borough last year. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s defender Coulson excited to be heading to Wembley

O's Josh Coulson scores the winning goal and celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Okolie wipes out Camacho to boost hopes of world title tilt

Lawrence Okolie celebrates beating Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Inspectors find ‘significant deterioration’ in children’s services

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: Ken Mears

East London voters join five million who’ve signed petition to revoke Brexit Article 50

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke

Health campaigners march against ‘hostile environment’ in the NHS

Protestors marching on Whitechapel Road from the East London Mosque. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists