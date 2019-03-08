Newham headteacher named among London's most influential people

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form principal Mouhssin Ismail. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

A Newham headteacher has been named among London's most influential people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form head Mouhssin Ismail was chosen in the education section of the Evening Standard's annual Progress 1000 list.

It features famous names as well as unsung heroes across a number of industries including business, the arts, sport faith and politics.

The description of Mr Ismail states: "This east London head teacher is trying to even the playing field for his pupils by teaching them how to pronounce their words properly."

You may also want to watch:

A former city lawyer, Mr Ismail has introduced "elocution and etiquette" lessons to teach students how to sound more confident, improve interview skills and even what cutlery to use.

Mr Ismail said: "It is both great surprise and great privilege to be named among the most influential people in the capital, particular for a working-class boy from Newham.

"This is an honour that I share with the incredible staff and students that I have the privilege to work with every single day.

"I accept this honour in the knowledge that it would never have bestowed upon me without those that have helped to make this sixth form among the very best in the country."

Newham Collegiate College has helped two students win places at top American Universities within two years.

In the past three years, 95 percent of pupils have won places at top Russell Group universities including Oxford and Cambridge.