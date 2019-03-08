Microsoft hosts 'hackathon' with UEL to improve students' skills

UEL students are working to solve the skills and diversity problems facing employers. Picture: University of London. University of London

Student, academics and employers have come together to develop the tech talent coming out of east London.

By bridging the gap between academia and employers the event aimed to get students ready for work.

Getting diversity into industry was also a priority as well and making sure people could hit the ground running in the workplace.

Groups of students worked to solve the problems of the skills gap and diversity.

The best ideas will be shown at the Royal Docks Education and Enterprise Festival on June 12 at UEL's Docklands campus.

“Diversity isn't just a 'nice to have', it is a driver of innovation, brand and performance and a real point of difference for those employers who want to attract and retain talent,” said Prof Amanda Broderick, University of East London's vice chancellor and president.

She said the university wants to give students the skills that employers need to use automation and artificial intelligence.

UEL and Microsoft partnered to host the event at the Royal Albert Dock on April 24.

Around 30 employers went to the show, with 15 of them coming from Newham and Tower Hamlets.