Royal Docks gym to hold anti-bullying workshops

The anti-bullying workshops are taking place during half term. Picture: Diesel Gym Diesel Gym

A gym based in the Royal Docks is offering free anti-bullying workshops for children during October half term.

Mixed martial arts centre Diesel Gym will host six one-hour sessions across three days in an effort to combat bullying.

The workshops will be led by a team of Diesel's martial arts instructors in which the children will define bullying, discuss appropriate responses and take part in a question and answer session.

Parents will also be provided with resources and the children will be taught some self defence moves to conclude the session.

Cliff Bura, who set up the gym in 2008, said: "It's more about bullying awareness. A lot of children don't realise they're being bullied."

He added that it is easy to feel isolated and that the one-off sessions will help any children being bullied to get their issues out in the open.

It is the first time the Dockside Road gym has hosted the workshops.

It has been influenced by the success of the anti-bullying initiative at its sister organisation based in Australia which has been running for two years.

Cliff hopes to roll out further workshops in February half term and in the summer holidays following the introductory week, as well as to work with schools in the borough.

Diesel Gym has previously been recognised for its work in the community. It started mentoring children in a bid to tackle knife crime and gang culture in Newham.

Cliff highlighted that the gym's proximity to Canary Wharf has given those who attend its classes something to aspire to.

He said that while the anti-bullying programme is still finding its feet he hopes the sessions are a good first step.

The anti-bullying seminars will take place on Monday, October 21, Wednesday, October 23 and Friday, October 25 and are open to young people across east London. There will be two sessions per day, one for four to seven-year-olds between 10am and 11am, and the other for eight to 16-year-olds between 11am and 12pm.

For more information, email cliff@dieselgym.co.uk