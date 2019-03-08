School could close at the end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

The future of a private school is under threat once more - with just months to go until the lease on the building runs out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And the owners of Grangewood Independent School, which was temporarily closed in spring last year, fear that pupils could be returning for a new school year that they won't be able to see out.

Grangewood Educational Association (GEA) sold the freehold of the Chester Road site to Associate Properties Limited (APL) in 2015 under a four-year leaseback arrangement, which is due to expire in December.

A year before, the charity had entered a company voluntary agreement following a period of financial difficulty.

APL said the company had attempted to contact GEA over the past few months, having proposed terms for a long lease, but no "meaningful response" had been returned.

You may also want to watch:

An APL spokesman said: "With just under a week to go until the school term starts, we are concerned students will be enrolled in a school despite its lease coming to an end on December 21, 2019.

"Terms for a lease extension were offered to the school back in March 2019 but they have yet to respond meaningfully to this, which is extremely disappointing.

"We want this situation to be resolved quickly, so that the school can remain on the site, or a new educational use can be found for it."

In mid-August, the charity commission published a report following its investigation into GEA, which revealed serious mismanagement had occured.

As such, APL has requested proof of funds from GEA to ensure the charity can meet its financial obligations. Without this, APL believes there may not be the means to find a lease extension or to acquire the freehold.

Grangewood has been contacted for comment.