Search

Advanced search

School could close at the end of the year

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 September 2019

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The future of a private school is under threat once more - with just months to go until the lease on the building runs out.

And the owners of Grangewood Independent School, which was temporarily closed in spring last year, fear that pupils could be returning for a new school year that they won't be able to see out.

Grangewood Educational Association (GEA) sold the freehold of the Chester Road site to Associate Properties Limited (APL) in 2015 under a four-year leaseback arrangement, which is due to expire in December.

A year before, the charity had entered a company voluntary agreement following a period of financial difficulty.

APL said the company had attempted to contact GEA over the past few months, having proposed terms for a long lease, but no "meaningful response" had been returned.

You may also want to watch:

An APL spokesman said: "With just under a week to go until the school term starts, we are concerned students will be enrolled in a school despite its lease coming to an end on December 21, 2019.

"Terms for a lease extension were offered to the school back in March 2019 but they have yet to respond meaningfully to this, which is extremely disappointing.

"We want this situation to be resolved quickly, so that the school can remain on the site, or a new educational use can be found for it."

In mid-August, the charity commission published a report following its investigation into GEA, which revealed serious mismanagement had occured.

As such, APL has requested proof of funds from GEA to ensure the charity can meet its financial obligations. Without this, APL believes there may not be the means to find a lease extension or to acquire the freehold.

Grangewood has been contacted for comment.

Related articles

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Cancer charity gets keys to new Stratford office

Cancer Research UK's new office at International Quarter London. Picture: Lendlease

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Opinion: Know yourself and put friendships first

NewVIc principal and CEO shares words of wisdom and guidance.

Most Read

Plaistow murder: Homicide detectives name 18-year-old stabbed to death on Chadd Green

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Cancer charity gets keys to new Stratford office

Cancer Research UK's new office at International Quarter London. Picture: Lendlease

Man found dead in the street at Stratford

Stratford Broadway. Picture: Google.

Plaistow stabbing: Flowers and candles in memory of teenager

Tributes left to the 18-year-old stabbing victim, named locally as Santino, in Chadd Green, Plaistow. Picture: Jon King

Opinion: Know yourself and put friendships first

NewVIc principal and CEO shares words of wisdom and guidance.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

School could close at the end of the year

Grangewood Independent School in Forest Gate. Picture: Ken Mears

FA Vase: Lopes Tavares progress while Bengal, Ilford, Woodford and Barkingside crash out

Chris Davis (left) is the new manager of Lopes Tavares (pic: Tim Edwards).

Cycling: Cavendish to race in Six Day London

Mark Cavendish rides in after completing the men's elite race during the British National Championships (pic Chris Radburn/PA)

Knife crime poll Lynn Gradwell, director, Barnardo’s in London, writes: Knife crime is an issue which no longer just affects inner parts of London, but can be found in the leafier outer suburbs, and has spread to towns and cities across the UK. A recent Barnardo’s YouGov poll of more than 1,000 adults in England and Wales reveals that 66 per cent of adults surveyed are worried children aged 10-18 may become knife crime victims. Similarly, 61pc of respondents surveyed worry children feel unsafe in their local area because of knife crime. Nearly six in 10 (58pc) said children carry knives for protection because they feel vulnerable. This matches Barnardo’s experience of working with children and young people. Almost two thirds of adults (65pc) responding to the YouGov survey agreed that more safe places and activities for children such as youth clubs, sports clubs, community centres would make their area safer for children from knife crime. While 60pc surveyed think more investment in neighbourhoods to combat poverty, inequality and unemployment will help. This polling shows that most adults realise that knife crime is a complex issue.The answer does not lie in tougher sentences but in making sure our children and young people are safe. At Barnardo’s we are working with politicians and partner organisations to make the streets safer for children and young people. We want the government to ensure children can thrive in their own communities; provide safe environments and activities for children, alongside more investment in neighbourhoods and services to combat poverty. We need to urgently work together as a society to get a grip on this national crisis. Government needs to work with children’s services, educationalists, charities, social workers, youth workers, the criminal justice system and local communities to tackle the real causes of knife crime. We are proud of our support Sue Rigby, manager, Hedgerow Court, Nelson Street, East Ham, writes: Following the appointments of prime minister Boris Johnson and his new housing minister Esther McVey, it’s more important than ever to remind politicians and the local community about the essential services housing managers like me provide. I’m proud of the support I’m able to give my customers so they can continue to lead fulfilling lives in their own home, knowing that I’m there if they need me. Anchor Hanover’s housing managers are raising awareness of the importance of supported housing as part of the National Housing Federation’s Starts at Home action day on Friday (August 30). The campaign, now in its third year, celebrates how supported housing helps hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people regain their independence and confidence. Anchor Hanover and other housing associations are also campaigning to persuade the government to commit to ensuring every person who needs extra support has a home that meets their needs. Anyone wanting to find out more about how Anchor Hanover’s managers support older people living in retirement housing properties, can either pop in to my retirement property or look online at anchorhanover.org.uk Let’s stop 5G technology Mark Taylor, campaign manager, SayNoTo5G, writes: The UK government is holding an under-publicised consultation on the Electronic Communications Code (EECC). This is on the conditions for a more rapid adoption of 5G mobile communications technology, the first wave of which was launched recently. The advice MPs have received is that the technology is safe for mass use, but this is yet to be proven. The guidance only covers limited heating effects. A planned wave of 5G will use very high frequency pulsed radiation (MMW). Safeguards on other ionising radiation suggest that this should not be trialled in public places such as near schools or via antennae on lamp posts outside our homes. Over 200 scientists have called for a halt on expansion until it can be proved safe. The authorities should concentrate on safer alternatives such as wired broadband and Light-Fi. For more on the consultation, visit saynoto5g.uk/eecc. You can respond until September 10 via EECC@culture.gov.uk.

Victory Youth Group held a Life is Worth Living earlier on in the year from outside Canning Town Station to Stratford Park to protest against knife crime. Picture by ELLIE HOSKINS

Forest Gate park to host community party

Forest Lane Park. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists