Canning Town primary school could care for two-year-olds with nursery expansion

Grange Primary School in Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A Canning Town primary school could expand its early years provision to care for two-year-olds.

Newham Council has launched a consultation on plans to change the age range of Grange Primary School to allow it to take two to 11-year-olds.

Currently, the youngest pupils at the Suffolk Road school’s nursery are three.

But if the proposal to change it went ahead, it would allow staff to look after two-year-olds, as part of the funded early years provision available to parents in the borough.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “The proposal is to offer 26 part time funded two year old places, following the completion of a capital scheme to extend the nursery provision.

“The school’s governing body has given its support to this proposal to widen the age range of the school.”

Parents, staff and other people connected with the school, which has one form of entry each year, were consulted on the plans in April.

They have now gone out to public consultation, with people invited to have their say during the consultation period.

A report will then be produced for Newham Council officers who will decide whether or not to proceed with the proposal.

All three and four-year-olds are entitled to free early years education, while some children can also receive it at the age of two.

Those who are eligible for 15 hours a week include children who are in care, have special educational needs or a disability, or who are subject to a child protection plan.

In addition, if a parent qualifies for certain benefits such as income support, their child will also be offered a funded place.

These part-time places can be taken in a way that best suits the family’s needs for 38 weeks a year.

The spokesperson added: “The school is based in the ward of Canning Town North.

“According to Newham’s childcare sufficiency assessment 2019, this ward has a higher than average need for two-year-old places to meet the needs of local families.”

To have your say, email richard.soane@newham.gov.uk by Tuesday, June 30.

For more information, visit newham.gov.uk/council/grange-primary-school