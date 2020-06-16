Search

Advanced search

Canning Town primary school could care for two-year-olds with nursery expansion

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 June 2020

Grange Primary School in Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Grange Primary School in Canning Town. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A Canning Town primary school could expand its early years provision to care for two-year-olds.

Newham Council has launched a consultation on plans to change the age range of Grange Primary School to allow it to take two to 11-year-olds.

Currently, the youngest pupils at the Suffolk Road school’s nursery are three.

But if the proposal to change it went ahead, it would allow staff to look after two-year-olds, as part of the funded early years provision available to parents in the borough.

A Newham Council spokesperson said: “The proposal is to offer 26 part time funded two year old places, following the completion of a capital scheme to extend the nursery provision.

“The school’s governing body has given its support to this proposal to widen the age range of the school.”

Parents, staff and other people connected with the school, which has one form of entry each year, were consulted on the plans in April.

They have now gone out to public consultation, with people invited to have their say during the consultation period.

You may also want to watch:

A report will then be produced for Newham Council officers who will decide whether or not to proceed with the proposal.

All three and four-year-olds are entitled to free early years education, while some children can also receive it at the age of two.

Those who are eligible for 15 hours a week include children who are in care, have special educational needs or a disability, or who are subject to a child protection plan.

In addition, if a parent qualifies for certain benefits such as income support, their child will also be offered a funded place.

These part-time places can be taken in a way that best suits the family’s needs for 38 weeks a year.

The spokesperson added: “The school is based in the ward of Canning Town North.

“According to Newham’s childcare sufficiency assessment 2019, this ward has a higher than average need for two-year-old places to meet the needs of local families.”

To have your say, email richard.soane@newham.gov.uk by Tuesday, June 30.

For more information, visit newham.gov.uk/council/grange-primary-school

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boris Johnson visits Westfield Stratford City ahead of reopening

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Takeaways destroyed in Beckton fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units in Beckton on Friday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Newham Council warns parking fines and permits to return in full after lockdown relaxation of rules

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

‘We could be the most vulnerable’: Newham has highest number of furloughed jobs in London, figures show

Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms

Ikea collection point in Westfield Stratford City to close

Ikea in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Ikea

Most Read

Boris Johnson visits Westfield Stratford City ahead of reopening

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Takeaways destroyed in Beckton fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units in Beckton on Friday night. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Newham Council warns parking fines and permits to return in full after lockdown relaxation of rules

Barking and Dagenham Council has ended its 30 minutes free parking allowance. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

‘We could be the most vulnerable’: Newham has highest number of furloughed jobs in London, figures show

Lyn Brown and Stephen Timms

Ikea collection point in Westfield Stratford City to close

Ikea in Westfield Stratford City. Picture: Ikea

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 18

England's Wayne Rooney (centre) battles for the ball with USA's Ricardo Clark (left) and Jay DeMerit.

Call to reduce travel restrictions for low risk countries as London City Airport prepares to resume flights

Flights are expected to resume at London City Airport on June 21. Picture: Ken Mears

‘God bless you, thank you, we love you’: Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103. Picture: Dame Vera Lynn

Newham charity discusses positive community impact during recent months of lockdown

A car boot full of support packages from AAA, to be delivered to Newham residents in need during lockdown. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Council warning over Canning Town drain clearance scam

Newham Council has issued a warning about scammers. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24