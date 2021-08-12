GCSE results 2021: Little Ilford head praises 'terrific' pupils but slams government's exam 'shambles'
- Credit: Jon King
A headteacher has praised pupils for overcoming disruption caused by the pandemic but described the government's handling of exams as a "shambles".
Ian Wilson from Little Ilford was speaking at the Manor Park school as youngsters prised open envelopes to discover how well they had done on GCSE results day (August 12).
A "delighted" Mr Wilson said: "This year group was disproportionately affected and they have been terrific. They have worked extremely hard.
"Teachers have dealt with the circumstances brilliantly."
This year youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers with pupils only assessed on what they were taught during the pandemic.
You may also want to watch:
At Little Ilford, pupils' work was marked twice, checked by senior leaders and heads of department with samples sent to exam boards.
"It's been a very careful, rigorous process," Mr Wilson said. "Our results have been confirmed by the exam board. They agreed with our results without going beyond the initial sample."
Most Read
- 1 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
- 2 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
- 3 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
- 4 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, last seen in Newham
- 5 Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests
- 6 Warburton admitted QPR were lucky to get past Orient and must be ruthless
- 7 A Level results 2021: Record numbers achieve top grades in Newham
- 8 A Level results: NewVIc celebrates record achievements
- 9 Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford
- 10 Junior Jah: Police release image of stolen car used in Custom House fatal attack
But he criticised the government's handling of the exams, describing announcement of their cancellation in January as "a shambles".
He said: "Exam boards were not able to produce sample papers until after Easter. At a national level, it was a poorly run process.
"I get that circumstances nationally are difficult, but it didn't have to be like this," he added.
Schools minister Nick Gibb told Sky News the government wanted exams to return next year, adding: "We expect all young people to be taking exams in 2022 but we will be making adjustments to those exams to reflect the fact this cohort will have had disruption to their education as well."
READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
Nationally, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.
Overall, 28.9 per cent of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the three top grades this year, up by 2.7 percentage points on last year when 26.2pc achieved the top grades, figures for England, Wales and Northern Ireland show.
In 2019, when exams were last held, only a fifth (20.8pc) of entries achieved at least a seven, equivalent to an A grade.