Stratford story centre offering free entry for Newham residents

Families can enjoy more than a fortnight of free fun at a Stratford story centre.

Discover Children's Story Centre is offering free entry to anyone who lives or works in Newham from Saturday, July 27 to Monday, August 12.

The High Street venue features a whole host of literary-inspired activites, including storytelling sessions and a special immersive exhibition about the books created by author Judith Kerr.

Karla Barnacle-Best, CEO of Discover said: "Discover is delighted to be able to offer Newham residents and workers 17 days of free entry to Discover from July 27 to August 12 thanks to support from Newham Council.

"It is wonderful to be able to welcome everyone to enjoy our amazing creative play spaces, meet some brilliant authors and illustrators and share fantastic stories with friends and family."

Tickets can be booked in advance by calling 020 8536 5555. Proof of address, such as a bill or bank statement, must be presented when visiting to ensure free entry.