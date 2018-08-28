St Bonaventure’s Sixth Form pupils visit New Scotland Yard

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's Archant

Pupils at a Sixth Form in Forest Gate took a not-so festive school trip to New Scotland Yard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sixth formers outside Scotland Yard. Picture: St Bon's The Sixth formers outside Scotland Yard. Picture: St Bon's

Yesterday (Wednesday), year 12 and 13 students from St Bonaventure’s Sixth Form went to the Met Police’s headquarters to discuss youth violence.

A group of 13 pupils met Chief Inspector Matthew Casey, who’s based in Newham and Waltham Forest. He spoke to them about youth safety and the importance of building relationships in the community, and was invited to the Newham Youth Violence Commission at St Bon’s in January.

The event was run by Citizens UK, and saw more than 100 people attend. It was co-organised by Paul Amuzie, a former St Bon’s student.

Paul Haliwell, headteacher at St Bonaventure’s, said: “I know this is a subject our caring Sixth Form students feel passionately about as they are acutely aware and see every day the impact the increasing violence has on their community.

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's

“They all know someone who has been a victim of this violence and they don’t want any other teenagers to become victims. I feel immensely proud of them for taking a stand and trying to find a solution.”