Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

St Bonaventure’s Sixth Form pupils visit New Scotland Yard

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 December 2018

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's

Archant

Pupils at a Sixth Form in Forest Gate took a not-so festive school trip to New Scotland Yard.

The Sixth formers outside Scotland Yard. Picture: St Bon'sThe Sixth formers outside Scotland Yard. Picture: St Bon's

Yesterday (Wednesday), year 12 and 13 students from St Bonaventure’s Sixth Form went to the Met Police’s headquarters to discuss youth violence.

A group of 13 pupils met Chief Inspector Matthew Casey, who’s based in Newham and Waltham Forest. He spoke to them about youth safety and the importance of building relationships in the community, and was invited to the Newham Youth Violence Commission at St Bon’s in January.

The event was run by Citizens UK, and saw more than 100 people attend. It was co-organised by Paul Amuzie, a former St Bon’s student.

Paul Haliwell, headteacher at St Bonaventure’s, said: “I know this is a subject our caring Sixth Form students feel passionately about as they are acutely aware and see every day the impact the increasing violence has on their community.

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon'sStudents Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's

“They all know someone who has been a victim of this violence and they don’t want any other teenagers to become victims. I feel immensely proud of them for taking a stand and trying to find a solution.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Newham Council launches borough-wide review of parking

The council is hosting two events for residents to air their views on parking in Newham. Picture: LBBD

Five teenagers guilty of murdering Promise Nkenda in Valentine’s Day attack

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all convicted of murdering Promise Nkenda. Picture: Met Police

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Most Read

Christmas markets and events in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

Afternoon tea in the Cotswolds: 19 of the best places to go

#includeImage($article, 225)

24 reasons to spend Christmas in the Cotswolds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Chesterfield

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after missing a chance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Quiz: Which TV or film Christmas character are you?

Which TV or film Christmas character are you? Picture: Raw Pixel

GP appointments available on Christmas Day

Appointments are available over Christmas. Picture: PA

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Spread out showers make for a soggy Sunday

The Christmas tree in all its glory in Ilford town centre. Picture: Dharam Sahdev

St Bonaventure’s Sixth Form pupils visit New Scotland Yard

Students Verny Sutherland, James Appiah and Dillon Kalyabe with chief inspector Matthew Casey. Picture: St Bon's
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists