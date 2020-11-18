Search

‘A brilliant performance’: Sadiq Khan praises St Antony’s music video campaign

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 November 2020

St Antony's pupils made a music video with the help of a director behind episodes of Luther and Sherlock. Picture: Shanice Weekes Brown

St Antony's pupils made a music video with the help of a director behind episodes of Luther and Sherlock. Picture: Shanice Weekes Brown

A group of schoolchildren have recorded a music video with a television director calling for key workers to get a decent wage.

Youngsters from St Antony’s Catholic Primary teamed up with Saloum N’jie, who directed the video of song Another Round of Applause which premiered in front of mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Mr Khan described it as “a brilliant performance, a joy to listen to and so uplifting in these difficult times”.

The song was made to highlight the efforts of key workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the country running. It includes the lines: “Our nurses and carers can’t live on thanks for all they give, yet they line the food banks. Where’s the honour? Where’s the dignity?”

Pupils and teachers at the Upton Avenue, Forest Gate school have campaigned for a real living wage for some years, convincing businesses including London City Airport and Tate & Lyle Sugars to commit to paying all workers at least £10.85 an hour.

Saloum, whose child goes to St Antony’s, wanted to do something to help. He has worked on a variety of film and TV shows, including Luther, Great Expectations and Sherlock Holmes.

He said: “The simple fact these children are trailblazers in their community for the living wage movement has really touched me.

“Their efforts and success have inspired me to be a part of this campaign so key workers are paid their due.”

Teachers Caroline Verdant and Nathan Chan said: “Key workers have always been an invaluable part of our society, long before the arrival of Covid-19.

“While it has been great to praise and celebrate them, it is merely lip service if the pay they receive does not reflect their worth.”

St Antony’s launched a Twitter campaign to #ThankKeyworkers just one week after lockdown was announced in March.

The school has also been supporting Citizens UK’s campaign for a living wage for care workers since its launch in June 2020.

