Forest Gate Community School praised by Ofsted inspectors

Forest Gate Community School has been praised by Ofsted inspectors following a monitoring visit.

The short inspection - which could not result in a change to the school’s rating - found that the school has an “ambitious programme that meets pupils’ needs very well”.

The report, released last week, noted a “clear strategic direction” and “professionalism, expertise and empathy” among senior staff.

Inspectors visited the Forest Lane, Forest Gate school at the end of February.

The school was rated Outstanding following its last full inspection, which took place in 2016.

To improve further, the school was advised to “continue to strengthen the links between different topics and concepts taught across the curriculum in order to deepen pupils’ understanding” and develop staff mentoring skills with less experienced teachers.