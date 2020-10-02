Forest Gate school shortlisted for two education awards
PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 October 2020
Tom Barnes
Forest Gate Community School has been shortlisted for two education awards.
The school, in Forest Lane, is in the running for the TES awards for the best English department and best use of technology.
It is the third time in the last four years the school has been shortlisted, having been nominated in the secondary school of the year category in 2017 and 2019.
Headteacher Thahmina Begum said: “It is a great honour to once again receive a TES nomination, this year for our innovative use of technology and English department.
“We are a school which is always looking at fresh and innovative ways to improve our educational offer to students so it is pleasing to be recognised in this category.
“Equally, our English department has been among the very best in the country for the last five years and have more than justified their inclusion in this shortlist.”
The winners will be announced in a virtual event next month.
