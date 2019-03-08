Forest Gate school ranked in national top 50 for GCSE results for fourth year in a row

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes Tom Barnes

A Forest Gate school is among just 11 nationwide to have been ranked in the top 50 schools for GCSE results four years in a row.

Forest Gate Community School made the list again with a Progress 8 score of plus 0.99, which means pupils earn on average roughly one grade higher than at other schools.

Progress 8 is the government benchmark for measuring school success, charting pupils progress from when they start and leave school.

It is among just three London schools to consistently make the list - another Newham school, Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham, has made the top 50 list for three of the last four years.

Forest Gate Community is also the top performing in the borough for the third time in four years, according to new government statistics.

Headteacher Thahmina Begum, who at 31 is thought to be one of the youngest women in the country to lead a school, said: "Having only taken over as headteacher in September, I cannot take the full credit for these outstanding results.

"I am however incredibly proud to have been part of a team that has produced the outstanding results which have consistently put us among the best schools in the country.

"What these stats do not show is the life changing impact this success is having on the lives of the young people who attend this school.

"We operate in a challenging environment, with many of the young people we teach susceptible to the social problems that plight our community.

"Leaving school with the top grades is the stepping stone to making the grade at A Level, winning a place at a top university and having a successful and fulfilling career.

"For the many young people who attend this school that can be truly transformative.

"It is my job to ensure that we maintain these incredible standards."

The school was ranked equal 48th in this year's list.

Executive headteacher Simon Elliott added: "I am running out of plaudits to describe the outstanding contribution made to this school by our dedicated and skilled cohort of teachers and support staff.

"There can no longer be any argument that Forest Gate Community is truly among the very best schools in the country."