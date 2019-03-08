Search

Advanced search

Forest Gate school ranked in national top 50 for GCSE results for fourth year in a row

PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 October 2019

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

Tom Barnes

A Forest Gate school is among just 11 nationwide to have been ranked in the top 50 schools for GCSE results four years in a row.

Forest Gate Community School made the list again with a Progress 8 score of plus 0.99, which means pupils earn on average roughly one grade higher than at other schools.

Progress 8 is the government benchmark for measuring school success, charting pupils progress from when they start and leave school.

It is among just three London schools to consistently make the list - another Newham school, Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham, has made the top 50 list for three of the last four years.

Forest Gate Community is also the top performing in the borough for the third time in four years, according to new government statistics.

Headteacher Thahmina Begum, who at 31 is thought to be one of the youngest women in the country to lead a school, said: "Having only taken over as headteacher in September, I cannot take the full credit for these outstanding results.

"I am however incredibly proud to have been part of a team that has produced the outstanding results which have consistently put us among the best schools in the country.

You may also want to watch:

"What these stats do not show is the life changing impact this success is having on the lives of the young people who attend this school.

"We operate in a challenging environment, with many of the young people we teach susceptible to the social problems that plight our community.

"Leaving school with the top grades is the stepping stone to making the grade at A Level, winning a place at a top university and having a successful and fulfilling career.

"For the many young people who attend this school that can be truly transformative.

"It is my job to ensure that we maintain these incredible standards."

The school was ranked equal 48th in this year's list.

Executive headteacher Simon Elliott added: "I am running out of plaudits to describe the outstanding contribution made to this school by our dedicated and skilled cohort of teachers and support staff.

"There can no longer be any argument that Forest Gate Community is truly among the very best schools in the country."

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of right-wing activist’s video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

‘We hope customers will love it’: New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of right-wing activist’s video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

‘We hope customers will love it’: New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Forest Gate school ranked in national top 50 for GCSE results for fourth year in a row

Forest Gate Community School headteacher Thahmina Begum with pupils. Picture: Tom Barnes

World Cup: England will be ready for anything says Lawes

England's Courtney Lawes (centre), Anthony Watson (right) and team-mates walk off after the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi final (pic Adam Davy/PA)

World Cup: ‘Inspired’ England must start again says Jonny

Jonny Wilkinson during an England training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

World Cup: England’s Sinckler ‘has better mindset for big matches’

England's Kyle Sinckler in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Semi Final match against New Zealand at International Stadium Yokohama.

Brill insists Fletcher will implement his own philosophy on the O’s

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Josh Coulson (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists