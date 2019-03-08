SEND pupils in Manor Park benefit from new minibus gifted for school trips

A school in Manor Park has been gifted a new accessible minibus which will ensure all of its pupils can participate in educational visits and recreational activities.

Essex Primary School staff and pupils received a new Variety Sunshine Coach from sponsors Canary Wharf Contractors Fund in partnership with the children's charity Variety.

Staff and pupils were handed the keys in a presentation at the school, with Variety CEO Frances Lang and chief barker Harold Tillman among the attendees.

It comes after the school was rated outstanding by Ofsted in its latest report published in May.

Essex Primary School currently has as 996 pupils aged three to 11, including 146 special educational needs and disability (SEND) children.

The new coach will particularly benefit those who find public transport challenging, ensuring all pupils can participate in visits and activities outside of the school.

Headteacher Cecilia Mojzes said: "Having this minibus will enable the school to further enhance it's vision statement of 'everyone valued, everyone challenged and everyone achieving.'

"Our most vulnerable pupils will greatly benefit from this resource as travelling arrangements will be more efficient and effective."