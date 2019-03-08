Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

SEND pupils in Manor Park benefit from new minibus gifted for school trips

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 July 2019

Essex Primary School have been gifted a new Variety Sunshine Coach. Picture: Essex Primary School.

Essex Primary School have been gifted a new Variety Sunshine Coach. Picture: Essex Primary School.

Archant

A school in Manor Park has been gifted a new accessible minibus which will ensure all of its pupils can participate in educational visits and recreational activities.

Essex Primary School staff and pupils received a new Variety Sunshine Coach from sponsors Canary Wharf Contractors Fund in partnership with the children's charity Variety.

Staff and pupils were handed the keys in a presentation at the school, with Variety CEO Frances Lang and chief barker Harold Tillman among the attendees.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after the school was rated outstanding by Ofsted in its latest report published in May.

Essex Primary School currently has as 996 pupils aged three to 11, including 146 special educational needs and disability (SEND) children.

The new coach will particularly benefit those who find public transport challenging, ensuring all pupils can participate in visits and activities outside of the school.

Headteacher Cecilia Mojzes said: "Having this minibus will enable the school to further enhance it's vision statement of 'everyone valued, everyone challenged and everyone achieving.'

"Our most vulnerable pupils will greatly benefit from this resource as travelling arrangements will be more efficient and effective."

Most Read

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coulson to step up and be O’s first-team skipper

Josh Coulson (left) and Jobi McAnuff celebrate after Leyton Orient's promotion to the Football League was confirmed (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cricket: Essex Express rolls on with innings victory

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Steven Mullaney against Nottinghamshire (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

East Ham boy found safe

Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Tarelle Laniyan to call 101 quoting CAD 7886/01JUL19. Picture: via MPS.

SEND pupils in Manor Park benefit from new minibus gifted for school trips

Essex Primary School have been gifted a new Variety Sunshine Coach. Picture: Essex Primary School.

Beckton hospice hosts summer fair

Richard House staff Kevin Kotey and Samantha Bailey with 'The Queen'. Picture: Richard House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists