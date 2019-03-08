Search

Esports coming to Stratford with new Staffordshire University centre

PUBLISHED: 12:23 15 March 2019

Outside the Here East development at the Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard/Here East.

Outside the Here East development at the Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard/Here East.

Future esports managers and broadcasters are coming to a new hub in Stratford.

Called Digital Institute London, Staffordshire University will begin teaching its specialist games industry courses from the centre in September.

The university started the UK’s first esports degree last year.

Digital Institute London joins companies like Football Manager developers Sports Interactive, BT Sports and Bid Stack at the business development Here East in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“It’s great to see the higher education offer extended on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park,” said Lyn Garner, chief executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

The LLDC is responsible for making sure facilities left from the 2012 Olympics are put to good use.

Ms Garner added: “The park is fast becoming known as home to the next generation of creative and digital talent in east London - one of the world’s fastest growing industries.”

The latest gaming course from Staffordshire University is in games public relations and community management. It’s aiming to attract students from across the UK.

The university currently has five courses looking at gaming, including its esports BA.

