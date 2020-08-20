GCSE results: East London Science School principal ‘jubilant’ at pupils’ success

East London Science School pupils Ahmet Oguz, Lilly Savy-Gorman and Martha Hinde delighted on receiving their GCSEs today (August 20). Picture: ELSS Archant

A school principal has praised his pupils following their success in this year’s GCSE results.

Perdie Hibbins scooped ten 9s. Picture: ELSS Perdie Hibbins scooped ten 9s. Picture: ELSS

David Perks, who is in charge at East London Science School in Three Mill Lane, Bromley by Bow, reported feeling jubilant at the grades.

Mr Perks said: “Our pupils should be really proud of their achievements. They have studied a range of rigorous academic subjects and have excelled across the board.

“I am particularly delighted that 10 of our pupils achieved straight 9s in the three separate sciences.”

He added that a special mention should go to Gabriel Perez-Pineda who scooped 9s in 11 of his subjects and Perdie Hibbins who achieved 9s in 10.

“There is no doubt that these pupils will go on to do extraordinary things in the future,” he said.

Fellow pupil, Ammar Adam, achieved 9s in computer science, German and electronics.

And Blossom Okparocha achieved 9s in computer science, astronomy and German while Esther James was awarded 9s in Latin, computer science and German.

“I wish all of our pupils the best of luck in their future,” Mr Perks said.