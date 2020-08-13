A-levels: First cohort of East London Science School pupils collect results
PUBLISHED: 12:47 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 13 August 2020
The principal of East London Science School has praised the achievements of the school’s first cohort of A-level pupils.
Among the top achievers were Tasnima Khanom, who got an A* in English literature and As in biology and history, and Ola Abdulquadri, whose A grades in maths, physics and further maths will see him go on to King’s College to study computer science.
David Perks said: “In what has been a challenging year for everyone in education, I am very proud with what our Year 13s have achieved.
“The students have had to work really hard to get to this important moment in their lives.
“Some of these students have been with us since they were 11, when they joined the school in 2013 in the year we opened. They have made their mark.
“We wish them the best of luck in the future.”
He added that staff have been helping and advising pupils all morning to ensure they can get a university place.
