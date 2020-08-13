Search

Advanced search

A-levels: First cohort of East London Science School pupils collect results

PUBLISHED: 12:47 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 13 August 2020

Ismail Jama, right, shares his A-level results with head of sixth form Catherine Beardsmore-Rust. Picture: ELSS

Ismail Jama, right, shares his A-level results with head of sixth form Catherine Beardsmore-Rust. Picture: ELSS

ELSS

The principal of East London Science School has praised the achievements of the school’s first cohort of A-level pupils.

ELSS pupil Tasnima Khanom collects her results. Picture: ELSSELSS pupil Tasnima Khanom collects her results. Picture: ELSS

Among the top achievers were Tasnima Khanom, who got an A* in English literature and As in biology and history, and Ola Abdulquadri, whose A grades in maths, physics and further maths will see him go on to King’s College to study computer science.

David Perks said: “In what has been a challenging year for everyone in education, I am very proud with what our Year 13s have achieved.

You may also want to watch:

“The students have had to work really hard to get to this important moment in their lives.

“Some of these students have been with us since they were 11, when they joined the school in 2013 in the year we opened. They have made their mark.

“We wish them the best of luck in the future.”

He added that staff have been helping and advising pupils all morning to ensure they can get a university place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Teenager found guilty of murdering Baptista Adjei, 15, on bus in Stratford

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

‘West Ham killed us’: Pub landlord sells up after club’s move loses him £400k a year

Landlord Ron Bolwell has sold the lease on the Denmark Arms and is moving to his other pub the Queen's in Green Street.

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Most Read

Forest Gate shop fire that forced 26 people to flee homes ‘suspicious’, say police

Firefighters have been on the scene all night. Picture: LFB

‘A legacy for community action’: Custom House neighbours welcome landlord offer as step in right direction

Custom House has been due for regeneration since 2004. Picture: Google Satellite

Teenager found guilty of murdering Baptista Adjei, 15, on bus in Stratford

Baptista Adjei, 15, from North Woolwich. Picture: Met Police

‘West Ham killed us’: Pub landlord sells up after club’s move loses him £400k a year

Landlord Ron Bolwell has sold the lease on the Denmark Arms and is moving to his other pub the Queen's in Green Street.

Two housing blocks to be built in Plaistow redevelopment

A total of 77 homes across two mansion blocks will be built in Grange Road, Plaistow. Picture: Higgins

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham United women announce Bartercard as official partner

West Ham United women have announced Bartercard as an official partner (Pic: Arfa)

London Lions have sealed the signature of point guard Kevin Ware

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Newham to pilot coronavirus contact tracing app

The contact tracing app is designed to alert users if they have been in close proximity to someone confirmed to have the virus. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

A-levels: First cohort of East London Science School pupils collect results

Ismail Jama, right, shares his A-level results with head of sixth form Catherine Beardsmore-Rust. Picture: ELSS

A-levels: Chobham Academy pupil turns down Cambridge place to pursue musical dream

Chobham Academy pupil Jack Drummond-Joy. Picture: Harris Federation