Forest Gate children watch chicks hatch

The hope is that pupils learnt some responsibility looking after the animals. Picture: Barratt. Barratt

Forest Gate children have learned some responsibility by looking after freshly-hatched chicks.

Year two children at Elmhurst Primary watched the chicks hatch over ten days. Picture: Barratt. Year two children at Elmhurst Primary watched the chicks hatch over ten days. Picture: Barratt.

The chicks emerged over 10 days in front of year two pupils after the pre-incubated eggs arrived at Elmhurst Primary School.

After being moved to a brooding cage, the children held the chicks and learnt about the hatching process.

The animals have now been moved to farms or re-homed with people look after chicken as a hobby.

Sukwinder Samra, head teacher at Elmhurst Primary, said the children gained a sense of responsibility from the experience.

She added: "It was exciting for the students to come up-close to new life and go on to apply what they had learnt to their everyday lessons."

The eggs were donated by the housing developer Barratt, which is running the Upton Gardens development on Green Street.

"Our egg hatching experience uses ethically sourced providers and offers a great way to educate children in an interactive way," said Pam Reardon, a sales and marketing director for the developer.

"We are thrilled that the pupils at Elmhurst Primary School enjoyed the experience and hope that they remember the lessons they have learned."