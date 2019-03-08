Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Forest Gate children watch chicks hatch

PUBLISHED: 13:57 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 08 July 2019

The hope is that pupils learnt some responsibility looking after the animals. Picture: Barratt.

The hope is that pupils learnt some responsibility looking after the animals. Picture: Barratt.

Barratt

Forest Gate children have learned some responsibility by looking after freshly-hatched chicks.

Year two children at Elmhurst Primary watched the chicks hatch over ten days. Picture: Barratt.Year two children at Elmhurst Primary watched the chicks hatch over ten days. Picture: Barratt.

The chicks emerged over 10 days in front of year two pupils after the pre-incubated eggs arrived at Elmhurst Primary School.

After being moved to a brooding cage, the children held the chicks and learnt about the hatching process.

The animals have now been moved to farms or re-homed with people look after chicken as a hobby.

You may also want to watch:

Sukwinder Samra, head teacher at Elmhurst Primary, said the children gained a sense of responsibility from the experience.

She added: "It was exciting for the students to come up-close to new life and go on to apply what they had learnt to their everyday lessons."

The eggs were donated by the housing developer Barratt, which is running the Upton Gardens development on Green Street.

"Our egg hatching experience uses ethically sourced providers and offers a great way to educate children in an interactive way," said Pam Reardon, a sales and marketing director for the developer.

"We are thrilled that the pupils at Elmhurst Primary School enjoyed the experience and hope that they remember the lessons they have learned."

Most Read

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Recorder letters: Stratford Centre homeless, Shining Stars, dementia heroes and microchip cats

The mayor of Newham has put plans for a PSPO on Stratford Centre on hold. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE

Safeguarding issues leads to sudden closure of children’s respite centre in Plaistow

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate launches All Champion’s Charity

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page

Most Read

Police arrest men in East Ham and Ilford over fatal stabbing of teenager

Police were called to reports of a fight in Sutherland Walk, Walworth, around the same time Toure appeared at a south London hospital suffering from stab wounds. Picture: GOOGLE

Recorder letters: Stratford Centre homeless, Shining Stars, dementia heroes and microchip cats

The mayor of Newham has put plans for a PSPO on Stratford Centre on hold. Picture: HANNAH SOMERVILLE

Safeguarding issues leads to sudden closure of children’s respite centre in Plaistow

This respite centre on Dongola Road, Plaistow, has been shut-down with immediate effect after Ofsted was tipped-off about possible safeguarding issues.

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate launches All Champion’s Charity

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Embleton wants Orient forward Alabi to prove ‘everybody wrong’

Leyton Orient forward James Alabi scores the fifth goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire ‘pretty even’ says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019

Forest Gate children watch chicks hatch

The hope is that pupils learnt some responsibility looking after the animals. Picture: Barratt.

Mother of teenager stabbed to death in Forest Gate launches All Champion’s Charity

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists