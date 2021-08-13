GCSE results 2021: Education Links celebrates 'record-breaking' success

Published: 11:40 AM August 13, 2021

A school principal has praised youngsters' resilience after a "record-breaking" set of GCSE results.

Education Links - which has bases in East Ham, Plaistow and Stratford - reported that all students entered achieved at least one GCSE.

Of these, 49 per cent of passes were at grades nine to four, according to the school.

Principal Sandy Davies said: "I am so proud of what everyone has done, - students and staff worked so hard together, every family has supported their child and the outcomes are richly deserved."

Ms Davies added that for a group of young people who have not thrived in mainstream school, their individual triumphs are a testament to their resilience and to support that staff have given them.

You may also want to watch:

This includes 16-year-old Cherome Nathaniel who earned five GCSEs or equivalents, including a grade 7 for food technology. This is among the highest grades ever achieved at the school.

All the school's students will now progress to further education courses.

Education Links works with youngsters referred by schools or the local authority who are difficult to place or are at risk or exclusion.

For more visit education-links.org/