GCSE results: Education Links pupil achieves free school's first pass for art

Armando Gocaj is the first to get GCSE art at Education Links. Picture: Sandy Davies Archant

An alternative provision free school is celebrating after a gifted artist scooped its first GCSE art.

Armando Gocaj had missed a lot of school because of ill health but achieved a grade 4 at Education Links, which has campuses in East Ham, Plaistow and Stratford.

Principal, Sandy Davies, said: "Armando is a gifted artist and our first student to gain GCSE art. His parents are delighted with the progress he has made. He has even been working on a mural in the school grounds."

The youngster now plans to go to NewVIc in Plaistow to study art and design.

Education Links saw fewer GCSE candidates this year but reported an overall pass rate of 88 per cent.