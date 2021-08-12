GCSE results 2021: Eastlea Community School hails 'outstanding' grades

Published: 4:09 PM August 12, 2021

The GCSE results of youngsters from the class of 2021 at Eastlea Community School have been hailed as "outstanding".

That is the view of the secondary in Pretoria Road, Canning Town on GCSE results day (August 12).

Headteacher Sarah Morgan said: "After such a challenging year, we are so proud of all the work and achievements of our students.

"All of our students should be delighted with their results. Teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure each student was given every opportunity to succeed.

"We wish all of this cohort the very best of luck as they continue onto the next stage of their education."

In a statement, Eastlea reports being "very pleased" by youngsters' "outstanding" achievements in their GCSE and BTEC qualifications.

"We are immensely proud of the successes of all of our Year 11s," the school stated.

A number of pupils achieved "very high" marks according to the school, including Sakib Imamul Hoque whose GCSEs included seven grade 9s. He is going on to study maths, further maths and physics at A Level.

Vinay Hirij and Andreea-Elena Stoica achieved grade 7s and grade 8s for all their GCSEs and are aiming to pursue careers in architecture and corporate law.

Zahia Amokrane is planning to study A Levels in chemistry, biology and economics after securing nine GCSEs at grade 7 and above.

While Ayomikun Omoigui achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 7s. He wants to work in computer engineering.

All Eastlea's youngsters agreed that while they faced "tremendous" challenges over the past year, being resilient and focused was the key to their success.

Across the UK, normal exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the disruption students experienced since the pandemic started. Instead teachers have arrived at final grades based on what pupils have been taught.

The school reports that a number of Eastlea students in Years 9 and 10 also sat a GCSE in languages this year.

Eastlea extended "huge" congratulations to them all, giving a special mention to Karolina Piwoni, Faiza Tasnim and Tajrin Salauddin Sultana who achieved grade 9s in Polish and Bengali.