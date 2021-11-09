News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Canning Town school among best in country for progress on vocabulary tool

Sophie Cox

Published: 5:14 PM November 9, 2021
Eastlea headteacher Sarah Morgan with pupils

A Canning Town school is among the top 10 in the country for the progress made by pupils using an online vocabulary learning tool.

Youngsters at Eastlea Community School ranked eighth out of 700 secondary schools nationwide for progress on the Bedrock Vocabulary tool, which immerses students in academic vocabulary whilst ensuring learners read a wide range of fiction and non-fiction texts tailored to each pupil's learning level. 

The school - which has been part of the Newham Community Schools Trust since January 2021 - has been given the Bedrock Award to recognise the achievement.

Headteacher Sarah Morgan said: “Students’ vocabulary and reading skills are a critical factor in engagement and academic performance across the curriculum and success beyond formal education. 

“The phenomenal improvement in our students’ vocabulary and literacy recognised by this award reflects the positive progress Eastlea has already made since joining the trust."

