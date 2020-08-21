Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: Eastlea headteacher proud of pupils

PUBLISHED: 10:17 21 August 2020

Eastlea Community School. Picture: Google Maps

Eastlea Community School. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The headteacher of Eastlea Community School has said she is proud of the “reslilience and determination” of GCSE pupils.

Youngsters at the school joined their counterparts across the country in finding out their results yesterday (Thursday, August 20).

You may also want to watch:

Top achievers included Andrei Nohai, who got eight 9s, an 8 and a 7, and was described as “a great ambassador for the year group”.

Nusrat Hossain and Fatiha Tabassum both secured a number of 9s each among their results, while Jennifer Morais was highlighted for the progress she has made, scoring an average of two grades above her target to get accepted into Brit School.

Staff also highlighted Shannon Sunshine, Diana Ilie and Mohsin Khan for making great progress during their time at school.

Head of school Sarah Morgan said: “We are very proud to work with students who have shown great resilience and determination throughout their time at our school.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil gets top grade in English despite not speaking language four years ago

Genipa Ullah from Forest Gate Community School has received a grade 9 in English literature. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Child found after police launch search to find car missing from Beckton

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Barking man Randy Skuse killed and three others stabbed after argument at Whitechapel party, court hears

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

GCSE results: Forest Gate pupil gets top grade in English despite not speaking language four years ago

Genipa Ullah from Forest Gate Community School has received a grade 9 in English literature. Picture: Isabel Infantes

‘It is only a matter of time before someone is killed’: Call to curb joy-riders outside DLR station in Stratford

Police broke up a car meet in Barbers Road, Stratford, on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Submitted

Stratford teenager earns £33k-a-year boarding school scholarship

Libby Bentham has been given a scholarship to study at Felsted School. Picture: Sarah Sutherland

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex star Jamie Porter believes he is close to the top of his game

Essex's Jamie Porter celebrates the wicket of Sussex's Phil Salt during day four of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.

Man arrested over ‘child in stolen car’ claim

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps

Rotary Club seeking nominations for East London Community Heroes Awards

People are being asked to nominate those who have helped others during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Orient look to bring in right players with a tight budget

Ouss Cisse celebrates Orient's first goal against Oldham. Picture: Simon O'Connor

London Lions sign former NBA star Byron Mullens

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)