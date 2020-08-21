GCSE results: Eastlea headteacher proud of pupils

The headteacher of Eastlea Community School has said she is proud of the “reslilience and determination” of GCSE pupils.

Youngsters at the school joined their counterparts across the country in finding out their results yesterday (Thursday, August 20).

Top achievers included Andrei Nohai, who got eight 9s, an 8 and a 7, and was described as “a great ambassador for the year group”.

Nusrat Hossain and Fatiha Tabassum both secured a number of 9s each among their results, while Jennifer Morais was highlighted for the progress she has made, scoring an average of two grades above her target to get accepted into Brit School.

Staff also highlighted Shannon Sunshine, Diana Ilie and Mohsin Khan for making great progress during their time at school.

Head of school Sarah Morgan said: “We are very proud to work with students who have shown great resilience and determination throughout their time at our school.”