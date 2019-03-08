Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

GCSE results: East London Science School principal's pride at improved results

PUBLISHED: 12:33 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 22 August 2019

East London Science School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Melissa Page

East London Science School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Melissa Page

Archant

The principal of East London Science School has praised the hard work of the school's second ever GCSE cohort.

East London Science School pupils Apria Benmbarek, Yunus Ali and Ayyash Muhamed. Picture: Melissa PageEast London Science School pupils Apria Benmbarek, Yunus Ali and Ayyash Muhamed. Picture: Melissa Page

David Perks highlighted a series of improvements on last year's results, including the percentage of pupils passing the EBacc - English, maths, the sciences, geography or history and a language - up from 28 per cent to 32pc.

In addition, four pupils achieved straight grade 9s - the highest posisble - in chemistry, biology and physics - with 14 pupils bagging the top grade in the latter.

The amount of pupils securing a good pass - a grade 5 or above - in English was 70pc, while in maths it was 55pc.

You may also want to watch:

Just over a quarter - 26pc - of all results were grade 7 to 9 - roughly equivalent to an A or A*.

Top achievers include Apria Benmbarek, who got five 9s, six 8s, an A and a distinction, Yunus Ali, who got seven 9s, three 8s, one 6 and an A*, and Ayyash Muhamed, who got six 9s, four 8s, one 7 and an A*.

Mr Perks said: "I am very proud of the achievements of all of our hardworking pupils and especially the strength of their performance in the sciences. This bodes well for the future as we head towards our first set of A-level results next year.

"Other really pleasing achievements including a big step forward in computer science and a very strong set of results in English.

"We pride ourselves on giving as many pupils as possible the chance to achieve in challenging and difficult subjects. I think we have now shown that we can turn this into good grades for most of our students."

Most Read

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

‘Serious mismanagement’ led to sale and temporary closure of Grangewood Independent School, inquiry finds

The Charity Commission has published its investigation into the running of Grangewood Independent School. Picture: Ken Mears

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Most Read

Feeling hungry? Europe’s biggest chicken wing festival coming to Stratford

Sink your teeth into the tastiest chicken wings the UK has to offer at Wing Fest. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

One person in hospital after Plaistow crash

Two cars collided in Barking Road, near Greengate Street, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Freddie Mercury mural painted in West Ham

The Freddie Mercury mural in New Plaistow Road. Picture: Vik Taak

‘Serious mismanagement’ led to sale and temporary closure of Grangewood Independent School, inquiry finds

The Charity Commission has published its investigation into the running of Grangewood Independent School. Picture: Ken Mears

Man gave Newham teenager no warning before shooting him in Barking station attack, court hears

Bienvenu Vangu is on trial at the Old Bailey after pleading not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: PA

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Cricket: Lawrence extends Essex contract

Dan Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Ex-Orient defender Clark opens up in new blog

Michael Clark is kissed by a Leyton Orient fan as he leaves the pitch following the 2-1 win over Hartlepool United in the 2016/17 season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

GCSE results: East London Science School principal’s pride at improved results

East London Science School pupils celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Melissa Page

GCSE results: Clean sweep of 9s for Chobham Academy pupil

Chobham Academy pupil Zubayda Hassan got 10 grade 9s in her GCSEs. Picture: Chobham Academy

GCSE results: Nine 9s for ‘really happy’ Brampton Manor pupil

Brampton Manor Academy pupil Kuljeet Singh, who achieved nine 9s in his GCSEs. Picture: Andrew Brookes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists