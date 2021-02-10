Careers advice on offer to students in east London

Published: 7:00 AM February 10, 2021

Partners in the £1billion East Bank project are offering careers advice to young people from the boroughs bordering Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

An online programme is offering youngsters tips on how to get on the career ladder in engineering, media and more.

The initiative aimed at 15 to 18-year-olds is the result of a collaboration between the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), BBC, UCL, UAL's London College of Fashion, V&A and Sadler's Wells.

Alan Davey, controller of BBC Radio 3, said: "We are thrilled to come together with our partners to offer young people insider knowledge and tangible insight into working in the creative industries."

Students in Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest can take part in East Careers Week from March 1-5.

There are sessions from BBC Music Introducing, Sadler’s Wells Theatre, UCL, UAL's London College of Fashion and the V&A.

Here East, Liverpool Media Academy, Staffordshire University and Art Clubbers are also taking part.

To find out more visit the the East Careers webpage.