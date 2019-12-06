Forest Gate pupils raise more than £700 for mental health charity

Earlham Primary pupils had fun with a photoboth among other activities to raise money for charity Young Minds. Picture: Eko Trust Archant

Forest Gate primary school pupils raised more than £700 for a mental health charity.

Pupils at Earlham Primary School took part in a range of activities, including photo booths and stalls, to recognise and support Young Minds.

Children and staff also explored ways to nurture their own mental health through relaxing and kind-minded activities, and wore yellow to raise money for the charity.

Headteacher Natalie Robinson said: "As a school we place a great emphasis on nurturing the whole child and supporting their emotional and mental health and wellbeing.

"Our whole curriculum is designed not just around academic attainment but developing our children's coping skills to boost their resilience, self-esteem and confidence."

Young Minds works to support and empower children and young people, whatever challenges they face.

The charity says three children in every classroom has a mental health problem.

Its Hello Yellow schools campaign aims to show these young people they're not alone.