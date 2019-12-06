Search

Advanced search

Forest Gate pupils raise more than £700 for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 December 2019

Earlham Primary pupils had fun with a photoboth among other activities to raise money for charity Young Minds. Picture: Eko Trust

Earlham Primary pupils had fun with a photoboth among other activities to raise money for charity Young Minds. Picture: Eko Trust

Archant

Forest Gate primary school pupils raised more than £700 for a mental health charity.

Pupils at Earlham Primary School took part in a range of activities, including photo booths and stalls, to recognise and support Young Minds.

Children and staff also explored ways to nurture their own mental health through relaxing and kind-minded activities, and wore yellow to raise money for the charity.

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Natalie Robinson said: "As a school we place a great emphasis on nurturing the whole child and supporting their emotional and mental health and wellbeing.

"Our whole curriculum is designed not just around academic attainment but developing our children's coping skills to boost their resilience, self-esteem and confidence."

Young Minds works to support and empower children and young people, whatever challenges they face.

The charity says three children in every classroom has a mental health problem.

Its Hello Yellow schools campaign aims to show these young people they're not alone.

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Broken boilers, cockroaches and asbestos floors: Dispossessed tenants in Canning Town have waited eight years for change

Left: Part of Freemasons Road, now earmarked for demolition. Right from top: Mears tenants Boglarka Filler, Margaret Agyapong and Sam Napa are fed up with the slow progress. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Tony Aldis, Openeye Film

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Plaistow doctor scoops GP of the year award at national ceremony

Dr Farzana Hussain scooped GP of the Year 2019 at the General Practice Awards run by Cogora which publishes Pulse, Nursing in Practice, Management in Practice and Healthcare Leader. Picture: Cogora/Julian Claxton

Most Read

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Broken boilers, cockroaches and asbestos floors: Dispossessed tenants in Canning Town have waited eight years for change

Left: Part of Freemasons Road, now earmarked for demolition. Right from top: Mears tenants Boglarka Filler, Margaret Agyapong and Sam Napa are fed up with the slow progress. Pictures: Hannah Somerville/Tony Aldis, Openeye Film

Jailed: ‘Chemsex’ dealer in Docklands who had £10k of sex drugs stashed in his holdall

Dariusz Jakubik... caught with �10k of chemsex drugs in back of his car. Picture: City Police

Plaistow doctor scoops GP of the year award at national ceremony

Dr Farzana Hussain scooped GP of the Year 2019 at the General Practice Awards run by Cogora which publishes Pulse, Nursing in Practice, Management in Practice and Healthcare Leader. Picture: Cogora/Julian Claxton

Latest from the Newham Recorder

I must improve says West Ham’s Fornals

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals

Forest Gate pupils raise more than £700 for mental health charity

Earlham Primary pupils had fun with a photoboth among other activities to raise money for charity Young Minds. Picture: Eko Trust

Opinion: Things are bigger in USA but not better

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen will not be buying a Tesla Cybertruck.

League Two: Oldham 1 Leyton Orient 1

Jordan Maguire-Drew (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stratford Circus Arts Centre in £12k fundraiser to provide festive theatre fun to families in need

Stratford Circus Arts Centre is seeking donations to help towards its fifth Full Heart Full Tummies Christmas theatre and lunch. Picture: Rob Harris
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists